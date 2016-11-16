UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Nov 17 after it scraps asset restructuringSource text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfYf2fFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)