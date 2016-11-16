Nov 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Wednesday:
** Microsoft has offered concessions to EU
antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network
LinkedIn, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as
the U.S. software company seeks to allay concerns over its
largest ever deal.
** EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional
clearance to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories'
$25 billion bid for rival St. Jude Medical Inc,
a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Exterion Media Group, the European outdoor advertising
company owned by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC,
has hired investment banks to explore a potential sale it hopes
could fetch more than 650 million pounds ($812 million),
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd is
weighing a sale of its coal mines following an unexpected price
surge that is turning coal into one of this year's hottest
commodities.
** China's Zijin Mining sees more acquisition
opportunities in gold and copper in Australia as the country's
mining sector restructures after years in the doldrums, director
Qixue George Fang said on Wednesday.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd indicated it would
hold out for an improved offer from larger peer NN Group
after its third-quarter results published on Wednesday showed
its solvency had slipped sharply.
** French state-owned power utility EDF has agreed
to buy loss-making Areva's nuclear reactors in a deal
valuing them at 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)