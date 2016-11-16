UPDATE 9-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds Rouhani quotes)
Nov 16 Locojoy international Corp :
* Says Locojoy HongKong Holdings Limited has sold entire 5.7 million shares of the company, representing a 28.8 percent stake
* Says an investment association's stake in the company has been increased to 12.1 percent(2.4 million shares) up from 3.6 percent(719,547 shares)
* The investment association becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Locojoy HongKong Holdings Limited
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Tln9yQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds Rouhani quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.