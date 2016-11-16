Nov 16 Daesung Fine Tech Co Ltd :

* Says GMU Hoildings's stake in the company has been decreased to 8.9 percent(2.4 million shares) down from 12.1 percent(3.2 million shares)

* Says GMU Hoildings sold 3.2 percent stake in the company

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Eic3zU

