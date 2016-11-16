UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 FDC International Hotels :
* Says it will issue the 5.6 million new shares at T$50 per share
* Says it will raise up to T$281.4 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iXYurI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)