Nov 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Microsoft has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission said, as the U.S. software company seeks to allay concerns over its largest ever deal.

** Exterion Media Group, the European outdoor advertising company owned by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC, has hired investment banks to explore a potential sale it hopes could fetch more than 650 million pounds ($812 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd is weighing a sale of its coal mines following an unexpected price surge that is turning coal into one of this year's hottest commodities.

** China's Zijin Mining sees more acquisition opportunities in gold and copper in Australia as the country's mining sector restructures after years in the doldrums, director Qixue George Fang said.

** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd indicated it would hold out for an improved offer from larger peer NN Group after its third-quarter results on Wednesday showed its solvency had slipped sharply.

** France moved to shore up its nuclear industry on Wednesday with utility EDF agreeing to buy the reactor construction business of state-run peer Areva for 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

** LATAM Airlines said that Brazil's competition regulator Cade has given the green light for Qatar Airways to purchase a stake in the Chile-headquartered regional carrier.

** Life Healthcare, South Africa's No. 3 private hospital firm, said on Wednesday it will acquire 95 percent of Britain's Alliance Medical.

** Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to acquire the assets and liabilities of HSBC Bank Middle East-Lebanon, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings.

** Bidders have been shortlisted in a potential sale of British holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts, banking sources said.

** Brazilian asset manager Tarpon Investimentos SA is looking for investors to inject 500 million reais ($158 million) into its education company Somos Educação SA , two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone network operator, said it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the Internet group.

** Vodafone said regulators could look favourably on any wider tie-up between the mobile telecoms giant and cable company Liberty Global in Europe because it would counterbalance the power of former incumbents in Germany, Italy and Britain.

** Banco Santander agreed to buy back a 50 percent stake in its asset management unit from U.S. buyout funds Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic and explore alternatives for the sale of its Allfunds Bank mutual platform.

