Nov 16
Updates EDF)
Nov 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Microsoft has offered concessions to EU
antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network
LinkedIn, the European Commission said, as the U.S.
software company seeks to allay concerns over its largest ever
deal.
** Exterion Media Group, the European outdoor advertising
company owned by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC,
has hired investment banks to explore a potential sale it hopes
could fetch more than 650 million pounds ($812 million),
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd is
weighing a sale of its coal mines following an unexpected price
surge that is turning coal into one of this year's hottest
commodities.
** China's Zijin Mining sees more acquisition
opportunities in gold and copper in Australia as the country's
mining sector restructures after years in the doldrums, director
Qixue George Fang said.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd indicated it would
hold out for an improved offer from larger peer NN Group
after its third-quarter results on Wednesday showed its solvency
had slipped sharply.
** France moved to shore up its nuclear industry on
Wednesday with utility EDF agreeing to buy the reactor
construction business of state-run peer Areva for 2.5
billion euros ($2.7 billion).
** LATAM Airlines said that Brazil's
competition regulator Cade has given the green light for Qatar
Airways to purchase a stake in the Chile-headquartered regional
carrier.
** Life Healthcare, South Africa's No. 3 private
hospital firm, said on Wednesday it will acquire 95 percent of
Britain's Alliance Medical.
** Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Wednesday it had
signed an agreement to acquire the assets and liabilities of
HSBC Bank Middle East-Lebanon, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC
Holdings.
** Bidders have been shortlisted in a potential sale of
British holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts, banking sources
said.
** Brazilian asset manager Tarpon Investimentos SA
is looking for investors to inject 500 million reais
($158 million) into its education company Somos Educação SA
, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone
network operator, said it was in talks with the shareholders of
Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the
Internet group.
** Vodafone said regulators could look favourably
on any wider tie-up between the mobile telecoms giant and cable
company Liberty Global in Europe because it would
counterbalance the power of former incumbents in Germany, Italy
and Britain.
** Banco Santander agreed to buy back a 50 percent
stake in its asset management unit from U.S. buyout funds
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic and explore
alternatives for the sale of its Allfunds Bank mutual
platform.
Compiled by Komal Khettry and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru
Bengaluru)