BRIEF-Managepay Systems says Virtualflex accepted letter of offer from Managepay Services
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
Nov 17 ZhongTongGuoMai Communication Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 22 million shares at 10.34 yuan per share to raise up to 227.48 million yuan ($33.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fXztQ9 ($1 = 6.8770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)