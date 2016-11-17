BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business in Vietnam
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
Nov 17 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :
* Says it completed repurchase of 300 million shares as scheduled on Feb. 26, for 305.71 billion yen in total
* Says it plans to retire the 300 million shares
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WwNOja
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* Says it issued third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 30 billion won