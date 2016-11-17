BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business in Vietnam
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
Nov 17 S Mark Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with Jayjun Co Ltd to provide digital genuine product certification solution for mask pack, on Nov. 16
* Says contract amount is 1.65 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GrvDEv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* Says it issued third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 30 billion won