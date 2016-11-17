BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business in Vietnam
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
Nov 17 Pou Chen Corp :
* Says its unit Precious Full Investments Limited plans to use $22 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam named as Pou Phong Vietnam Company Limited
* Precious Full Investments Limited will also use $24 million to set up another wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam named as PowerKnit Vietnam Company Limited
* Says it issued third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 30 billion won