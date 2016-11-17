BRIEF-Supreme Infrastructure India gets EPC order worth 2.44 bln rupees
* Says LoA from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited for construction of flyover at Ratu road
* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD