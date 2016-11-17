BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 GLP J-REIT :
* Says it plans to issue 7th series REIT bonds worth 6.9 billion yen, with interest rate at 0.005 percent
* Says it plans to issue 8th series REIT bonds worth 1.1 billion yen, with interest rate at 0.45 percent
* Says maturity date for 7th series and 8th series are on Nov. 28, 2019 and Nov. 27, 2026 respectively
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen
* Says subscription date on Nov. 17 and payment date on Nov. 28
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0qlgg4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says prohibits Bernie Wong Ching Man, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) limited, from re-entering industry for four months from 19 May 2017 to 18 September 2017 for forging a client's signature