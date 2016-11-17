** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 135.6 rupees

** HSBC upgrades stock to "Buy" from "reduce," raises target price to 183 rupees from 111 rupees

** BHEL, widely seen as a bellwether of the Indian economy due to its dependence on capital investments, is expected to post "strong earnings and a recovery in new order inflow growth," HSBC says.

** Stock has fallen 22.1 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, against a 2.1 pct gain in the broader Nifty index

** Out of 42 brokerages covering the stock, eight have buy or equivalent rating, six have hold while 28 have sell or equivalent rating - Thomson Reuters data. (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)