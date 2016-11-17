BRIEF-Supreme Infrastructure India gets EPC order worth 2.44 bln rupees
* Says LoA from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited for construction of flyover at Ratu road
** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 135.6 rupees
** HSBC upgrades stock to "Buy" from "reduce," raises target price to 183 rupees from 111 rupees
** BHEL, widely seen as a bellwether of the Indian economy due to its dependence on capital investments, is expected to post "strong earnings and a recovery in new order inflow growth," HSBC says.
** Stock has fallen 22.1 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, against a 2.1 pct gain in the broader Nifty index
** Out of 42 brokerages covering the stock, eight have buy or equivalent rating, six have hold while 28 have sell or equivalent rating - Thomson Reuters data. (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says LoA from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited for construction of flyover at Ratu road
* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJSnjs) Further company coverage: