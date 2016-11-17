BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Majestar Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced 493,827 shares of common stock have been subscribed through private placement, as of Nov. 17
* Says it raised 1 billon won in proceeds from the private placement
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO