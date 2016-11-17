BRIEF-Managepay Systems says Virtualflex accepted letter of offer from Managepay Services
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
Nov 17 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co., Ltd. :
* Says it set up wholly owned investment management unit in Fuzhou, with registered capital of 20 million yuan
* Says its wholly owned internet unit set up wholly owned asset management unit in Fuzhou, with registered capital of 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nPRCN5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
* EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)