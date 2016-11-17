BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Daiyu LIC Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a new unit in Tokyo as preparation company on Nov. 25, 2016 and new unit to takeover the co's two units' pet business on March 1, 2017
* Says new unit to be capitalized at 10 million yen
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO