Nov 17 Daiyu LIC Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a new unit in Tokyo as preparation company on Nov. 25, 2016 and new unit to takeover the co's two units' pet business on March 1, 2017

* Says new unit to be capitalized at 10 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bb5S8u

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)