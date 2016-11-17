BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd :
* Says co's 90 percent owned unit, an automobile component maker, plans to merge with its wholly owned unit, an automobile fuel tank maker
* Says the automobile fuel tank maker will be dissolved after the transaction
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)