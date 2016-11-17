BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell its China-based unit to BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED with an undisclosed price in early December
* Says the unit is engaged in wholesale and retail trade of health & beauty care products etc
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UwjA71
