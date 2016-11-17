BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
Nov 17 House DO Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YjjpOh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)