Nov 17 House DO Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YjjpOh

