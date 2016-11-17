BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completed full acquisition of Germany-based firm MEDISANA AG via takeover bid
* Says previous plan disclosed on Dec. 18 ,2015


May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO