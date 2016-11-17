BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Sharp Corp :
* Says INSOLVENCY SERVICES GROUP,INC filed lawsuit against the co's unit Sharp Electronics Corporation
* Says the plaintiff demands denial of repayment paid by bankrupted Paul's TV and Appliances to the unit, and requests unit to return $72,049.15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0yrznF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)