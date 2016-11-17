BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Muyuan Foodstuff Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up a farming unit in Shan'xi, two farming units in Hebei, a farming unit in Shandong and a farming unit in Jiangsu
* Says all of the units will be capitalized at 5 million yuan
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO