BRIEF-Biogened plans capital increase via issue of up to 0.5 mln series J shares
* INFORMED ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 8 ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUE OF UP TO 500,000 SERIES J SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE 10.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Nov 17 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says it receives civil judgment from Xining city intermediate people's court on the lawsuit filed by the co (plaintiff) against a Jiaozuo-based gelatin maker (defendant), regarding loan contract disputes
* Says the defendant was requested to repay the loan taken out from the plaintiff and related interests and to bear the lawsuit cost
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wNx6qR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million