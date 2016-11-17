BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 ZMP Inc :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19, under the symbol "7316.T"
* The company will offer 3.5 million new shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 760 yen per share, for 2.66 billion yen in total
* Says subscription period from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15 and payment date on Dec. 16
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/ay3s8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)