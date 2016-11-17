Nov 17 ZMP Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19, under the symbol "7316.T"

* The company will offer 3.5 million new shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 760 yen per share, for 2.66 billion yen in total

* Says subscription period from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15 and payment date on Dec. 16

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/ay3s8

