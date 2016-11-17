BRIEF-Biogened plans capital increase via issue of up to 0.5 mln series J shares
* INFORMED ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 8 ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUE OF UP TO 500,000 SERIES J SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE 10.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Nov 17 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd
* Says securites regulator to halt review of its private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fHSqas
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million