BRIEF-Biogened plans capital increase via issue of up to 0.5 mln series J shares
* INFORMED ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 8 ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUE OF UP TO 500,000 SERIES J SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE 10.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Nov 17 Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says certificate issued to anti-aids drug manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Oct. 20, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VFaFCZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million