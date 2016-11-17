BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 21, under the symbol "3549.T"
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO