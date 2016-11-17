BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai
* Says it signs framework agreement on food safety project with investment of 500 million yuan ($72.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f7cHHW
