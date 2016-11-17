Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
** The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday aimed
at stopping EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control
Specialists, the agency said in a statement.
** Australian pension fund Equipsuper is exploring ways to
become more competitive in the A$2.1 trillion ($1.57 trillion)
industry, a top executive said on Thursday, but declined to
comment on reports of a possible merger with Energy Super.
** Insurer Delta Lloyd, which last month rejected
an unsolicited 2.4 billion euro takeover offer from rival NN
Group, might be overstating the financial benefits of
such a deal, NN Group said on Thursday.
** Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd is in
talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling assets in China from
Cofco Corp's China Foods Ltd unit,
Bloomberg reported.
** Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) said
it will acquire U.S. frozen-food producer Bellisio Parent LLC
for $1.075 billion, paving the way for its entry into the
world's largest food market.
** French media group Vivendi's chief executive
said on Wednesday that a merger with advertising agency Havas
was not on the agenda but he did not completely rule
it out.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)