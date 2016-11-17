BRIEF-Techwing signs contract worth 1.47 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.47 billion won contract with SK Hynix to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
Nov 17 Glodon Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.56 million) 5-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gjFtXT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Accepted resignation of chief executive officer Shripal Shah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: