BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Kama Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 750 million yuan ($109.19 million) in new energy car and pick-up project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2glttpr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)