Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Corp said on Thursday it would buy Western Refining Inc for $4.1 billion to add refineries in Texas, New Mexico and Minnesota.

** Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) said it will acquire U.S. frozen-food producer Bellisio Parent LLC for $1.075 billion, paving the way for its entry into the world's largest food market.

** Insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc said on Thursday it would buy smaller rival Universal American Corp for about $600 million to bolster its Medicare Advantage business, which offers insurance to elderly and disabled Americans.

** Australian pension fund Equipsuper is exploring ways to become more competitive in the A$2.1 trillion ($1.57 trillion) industry, a top executive said on Thursday, but declined to comment on reports of a possible merger with Energy Super.

** Insurer Delta Lloyd, which last month rejected an unsolicited 2.4 billion euro takeover offer from rival NN Group, might be overstating the financial benefits of such a deal, NN Group said on Thursday.

** Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd is in talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling assets in China from Cofco Corp's China Foods Ltd unit, Bloomberg reported.

** French media group Vivendi's chief executive said on Wednesday that a merger with advertising agency Havas was not on the agenda but he did not completely rule it out.

** Petroleo Brasileiro SA is close to announcing the sale of unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA to Ultrapar Participações SA, as Brazil's state-controlled firm disposes of assets to reduce the largest debt burden among global oil producers, a person close to the transaction.

** Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its Canadian subprime lending unit to an investor group led by private investment firm JC Flowers and Värde Partners for an undisclosed amount, as the bank scales back its international consumer banking presence.

** Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair family aims to secure funding by next week to buy Saudi Oger's 20.93 percent stake in Arab Bank, banking sources said, in a deal likely to be worth around $1.1 billion.

** Entergy Corp's FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in New York has been approved for sale to Exelon Corp, the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) said.

** Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has led a $15 million investment in PeerStreet, a financial technology startup that gives individual investors access to real estate backed loans online.

** Liberty Global's chief executive said the cable group's joint venture with mobile operator Vodafone in the Netherlands did not signal more deals between the two companies in Europe.

** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan expects to conclude the deal by Dec. 13, it said.

** The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday aimed at stopping EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, the agency said in a statement.

(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)