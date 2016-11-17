(Adds Citigroup, Entergy Corp, Liberty Global; updates
Petrobras)
Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. oil refiner Tesoro Corp said on Thursday it
would buy Western Refining Inc for $4.1 billion to add
refineries in Texas, New Mexico and Minnesota.
** Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) said
it will acquire U.S. frozen-food producer Bellisio Parent LLC
for $1.075 billion, paving the way for its entry into the
world's largest food market.
** Insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc said on
Thursday it would buy smaller rival Universal American Corp
for about $600 million to bolster its Medicare Advantage
business, which offers insurance to elderly and disabled
Americans.
** Australian pension fund Equipsuper is exploring ways to
become more competitive in the A$2.1 trillion ($1.57 trillion)
industry, a top executive said on Thursday, but declined to
comment on reports of a possible merger with Energy Super.
** Insurer Delta Lloyd, which last month rejected
an unsolicited 2.4 billion euro takeover offer from rival NN
Group, might be overstating the financial benefits of
such a deal, NN Group said on Thursday.
** Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd is in
talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling assets in China from
Cofco Corp's China Foods Ltd unit,
Bloomberg reported.
** French media group Vivendi's chief executive
said on Wednesday that a merger with advertising agency Havas
was not on the agenda but he did not completely rule
it out.
** Petroleo Brasileiro SA is close to announcing
the sale of unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA to Ultrapar
Participações SA, as Brazil's state-controlled firm
disposes of assets to reduce the largest debt burden among
global oil producers, a person close to the transaction.
** Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its Canadian subprime
lending unit to an investor group led by private investment firm
JC Flowers and Värde Partners for an undisclosed amount, as the
bank scales back its international consumer banking presence.
** Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair family aims to secure
funding by next week to buy Saudi Oger's 20.93 percent stake in
Arab Bank, banking sources said, in a deal likely to
be worth around $1.1 billion.
** Entergy Corp's FitzPatrick nuclear power plant
in New York has been approved for sale to Exelon Corp,
the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) said.
** Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has led a $15
million investment in PeerStreet, a financial technology startup
that gives individual investors access to real estate backed
loans online.
** Liberty Global's chief executive said the cable
group's joint venture with mobile operator Vodafone in
the Netherlands did not signal more deals between the two
companies in Europe.
** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club
AC Milan expects to conclude the deal by Dec. 13, it
said.
** The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday aimed
at stopping EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control
Specialists, the agency said in a statement.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru)