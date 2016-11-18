BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Nov 18 Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says the co to issue 2nd series unsecured REIT bonds worth 3 billion yen through public offering
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen
* Says the annual interest rate of 0.708 percent
* Says maturity on Nov. 25, 2031
* Says subscription date on Nov. 18 and payment date on Nov. 25
* Says proceeds to be used to fund loan repayment
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.