BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Nov 18 Samty Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell property in Mito on Nov. 24 to a local company
* Says the selling price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qEe940
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.