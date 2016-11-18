CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Sangsin Brake :
* Says it has established a new wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico, named Sangsin Brake Mexico S. DE R.L. DE C.V, which is engaged in manufacturing and selling of brake friction material for car, effective Nov. 18
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.