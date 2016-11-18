CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Zhejiang Busen Garments :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 2 million yuan in Zhuji
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in production and sale of clothing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BE5p36
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.