CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Tokai Senko KK :
* Says it plans to buy back up to 800,000 ordinary shares (2.35 percent stake), from Nov. 21, 2016 to March 31, 2017
* Says shares repurchase price will up to totally 100,000,000 yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TgSzqQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.