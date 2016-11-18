BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 92.9 million shares to merge with Inno Instrument Inc, a wired communication equipment firm, to expand facility investment and new market
* Says merger ratio is 1:68.3209068 between the company and Inno Instrument Inc
* Merger effective date is April 10, 2017 and expected registered date is April 12, 2017
* Says NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd will survive and Inno Instrument Inc will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/11AXy0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )