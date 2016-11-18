CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :
* Says Xuzhou-based sub-branch of Bank of China applied administrative adjudication to Xuzhou urban and rural construction bureau against the co's unit for housing demolition dispute
* Says Xuzhou-based sub-branch of Bank of China demands resettlement compensation of 14,740,047 yuan and related interest
