Nov 18 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd

* Says board approves to sign agreements to terminate cooperation with Deutsche Bank

* Says it plans to set up consumer finance company with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($72.56 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f6wrsf

