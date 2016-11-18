BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd
* Says board approves to sign agreements to terminate cooperation with Deutsche Bank
* Says it plans to set up consumer finance company with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($72.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f6wrsf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )