CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Huangshan Tourism Development Co Ltd :
* Says it signed cooperation framework agreement with Huangshan district people's government of Huangshan city, on Nov. 16
* Says two entities to cooperate on a scenic spot project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X9kOw2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.