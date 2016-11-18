Nov 18 Join In Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 20.77 percent stake in Wingtech Communication via asset swap with Tibet-based investment firm

* Says it plans to buy 28.23 percent stake in Wingtech Communication for 1.01 billion yuan by cash from Wingtech ltd, Common Holdings Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fneWVB

