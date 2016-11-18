Nov 18 Zhonghang Heibao :

* Says it plans to sell 66.6 percent stake in a Shanghai-based special vehicles company at 24.1 million yuan to a Hebei-based automobile manufacturing company

* Says its Anhui-based special vehicles subsidiary plans to sell land and building in Anhui at 140.1 million yuan to Anhui Kaile Vehicles Company Limited

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bk7zrH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)