CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Asrapport Dining Co Ltd :
* Says its unit T&S Enterprises (London) Limited to set up a wholly owned unit ATARIYA FRANCE S.A on Jan. 1, 2017
* Says new unit to be engaged in wholesale or retail of ingredients in France and EU countries
* Says new unit to be capitalized at 1,000 euro
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.