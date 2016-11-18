Nov 18 Asrapport Dining Co Ltd :

* Says its unit T&S Enterprises (London) Limited to set up a wholly owned unit ATARIYA FRANCE S.A on Jan. 1, 2017

* Says new unit to be engaged in wholesale or retail of ingredients in France and EU countries

* Says new unit to be capitalized at 1,000 euro

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/p6wMI8

