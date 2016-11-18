Nov 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk won approval on Thursday from the electric luxury automaker's shareholders for an acquisition of SolarCity Corp, the solar energy system installer in which he is the largest shareholder.

** Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA has approved the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas unit to Ultrapar Participações SA, as Brazil's state-controlled firm disposes of assets to reduce the largest debt burden among global oil producers.

** Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd said on Friday it will acquire Coca-Cola bottling assets in China for 5.87 billion yuan ($852 million), betting on growing consumption in the mainland of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages.

** Franco-German armored vehicles maker KMW-Nexter is planning to buy the Governmental Sales division of Swedish truckmaker Volvo, German daily Die Welt reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's sale of its life insurance and wealth business, which has been valued at $3.33 billion by the bank, is attracting interest from Japan's Meiji Yasuda and Hong Kong-based AIA Group, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, said on Friday a merger with top-ranked Kazkommertsbank (KKB) had been considered but said "there can be no certainty that this will lead to commencement of negotiations".

** Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S is looking at buying Chinese competitor United Power, Finans.dk. reported on Friday.

** French defense electronics group Thales SA has started exclusive talks with private equity firm Latour Capital over the sale of one of its businesses that handles ticketing and revenue collection for transport operators.

** French car parts maker Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA has received a binding offer from German group Mutares AG for its heavy duty truck business, the companies said on Friday. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)