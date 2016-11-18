CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says two shareholders are investigated by securities regulator after they failed to disclose shareholding changes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g302av
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.