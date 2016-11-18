Nov 18 Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 188
million yuan ($27.32 million) exchangeable bonds to Alibaba's
affiliate
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan via share
private placement to Alibaba Group's affiliate in
Hangzhou to fund projects
* Says it signs framework agreement with Alibaba Group
Holding on e-commerce
* Says share trade to resume on Nov 21
* Says it receives inquiries from Shanghai stock exchange
regarding whether Alibaba will seek control of the company after
transactions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f7aHMK;
bit.ly/2g3i0Hx; bit.ly/2f75GUr;
bit.ly/2fCx0Ol; bit.ly/2g4QOsp;
bit.ly/2g3nUs4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)