BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 21 Kyland Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will continue to fully acquire 100 percent stake in a Beijing-based tech firm via cash, of which plan was disclosed previously
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ByIXxk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015