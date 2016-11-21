BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 21 FreakOut inc :
* Says it to restructure the company into a holding company, effective Jan. 4, 2017
* Says it to set up a new unit for the change to holding company structure
* Says it to change its name to FreakOut Holdings, inc

* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014