Nov 21 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up an electrical appliance JV in Zhenjiang city, with partner, a Shenzhen-based electrical appliance firm

* Says JV's registered capital is 40 million yuan and co will hold a 49 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EnhxP2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)